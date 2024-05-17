Five Channel Island billionaires have been named in this year's Sunday Times Rich List.

Jersey's Glenn Gordon and his family, who own spirits company William Grant & Sons, top the local rankings.

They are worth more than £5.6bn, having increased their wealth by £1bn in the past year.

Chris and Sarah Dawson came second, jumping 15 places on the Rich List, with their £2.5bn fortune mainly secured through their retail brand, The Range.

The list also includes Specsavers founders Douglas and Dame Mary Perkins - Guernsey's richest family - as well as Steve Lansdown, who founded Bristol Sport.

Founder of the website Moneysupermarket, Simon Nixon, came third.

All saw their wealth increase by millions in the past year bar Lansdown, whose worth dropped by £11m.

See below for a breakdown of the five wealthiest people in the Channel Islands.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2024: Five Wealthiest in the Channel Islands 🥃 1. Glenn Gordon and family Island: Jersey

Source of Wealth: Spirits, William Grant & Sons

2024 Wealth: £5.619bn

Change from 2023 : +£1.012bn 🛍️ 2. Chris and Sarah Dawson Island: Jersey

Source of Wealth: Retail, The Range

2024 Wealth: £2.5bn

Change from 2023 : +£475m 🌐 3. Simon Nixon Island: Jersey

Source of Wealth: Internet and property, Moneysupermarket

2024 Wealth: £1.88bn

Change from 2023 : +£55m 👓 4. Douglas and Dame Mary Perkins and family Island: Guernsey

Source of Wealth: Opticians, Specsavers

2024 Wealth: £1.587bn

Change from 2023 : +£21m 📈 5. Steve Lansdown Island: Guernsey

Source of Wealth: Finance, Hargreaves Lansdown

2024 Wealth: £1.168bn

Change from 2023 : -£11m

Despite the success of those residing in the Channel Islands, Robert Watts who compiled the Sunday Times Rich List believes "Britain's billionaire boom" is on its last legs.

Robert explained: "Many of our home-grown entrepreneurs have seen their fortunes fall and some of the global super-rich who came here are moving away.

“We’ll have to wait and see whether we have now reached peak billionaire."

