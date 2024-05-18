Guernsey Boat show back for 2024

Play Brightcove video

ITV reporter Marina Jenkins has been soaking up the atmosphere at this year's Guernsey Boat Show...

The 2024 Guernsey Boat Show is back for another year.

The show offers islanders the chance to see all aspects of boating life.

Co-organiser Simon Hughes said: "It [Guernsey] has a rich history for shipbuilding and mariners and so it is nice to still be a part of that.

"It has been a bit of a struggle over the last couple of years in that we could do with more berths and things because the growth in private boating has been enormous.

Simon Hughes, Co-organiser, Guernsey Boat Show 2024 Credit: ITV News

Guernsey lifeboats were also present at the show as a reminder that they are available to help at sea should islanders come into difficulty.

They say they are expecting a busy summer ahead.

JRNLI's Jason Norman said: "It will start to ramp up you will get more incidents with visiting yachts, even local boats as well.

"We are here for everybody, so if you need us give us a call."

The boat show is open until tomorrow afternoon (Sunday 19 May) and remains free to enter.

It is held in the Victoria Marina with on-land exhibitors situated on the Crown Pier.

