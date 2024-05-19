Jersey basketball player dies after suffering cardiac arrest on court

A Jersey basketball player has died after collapsing on the court at Fort Regent.

Guillaume Hoareau suffered cardiac arrest while playing in a Jersey vs Guernsey match on Saturday 18th May, the Jersey Basketball Association (JBBA) has confirmed.

The game was called off and those watching were asked to leave while emergency services treated him.

Guillaume sadly died shortly afterward in hospital.

Paul Milbank, President of the Jersey Basketball Association said: “The loss of Guillaume is a terrible shock to us all. G was a pivotal part of our basketball community.

Guillaume (far left) known to his team mates as 'G' has been described as the 'lifeblood of the community' Credit: JBBA

"He was an inspiration and mentor to both our senior and junior players. He was passionate about basketball and improving the game on the island.

"He proudly represented Jersey at the Island Games and alongside the kids that he coached.

“Beyond his official roles, G was our friend, our brother, and the lifeblood of our community.

"His energy, passion, and huge spirit have given us so much enjoyment and pride over so many years.

“We wish to express our sincere condolences to his wife and young family, who we will do everything we can to support during this sad time.

"We also pass on our deepest sympathies to his wider family, friends and colleagues at RBC.”

The JBBA has cancelled all training sessions as a mark of respect until after the half term, to allow the coaching team time to process the loss of their colleague.

