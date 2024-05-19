Musicians in Jersey are calling for a "high value, multi-purpose" venue to support the industry on the island.

A music manifesto has been launched this week to improve the local music scene on the island.

The Government document has outlined a heavily detailed wish list for improvements to be made on the island.

This is inclusive of the building of a multi-purpose venue and other performance spaces. The music community is also calling for a review of the entertainment regulations, which were recently extended by three years.

This would make it easier for current venues to host events.