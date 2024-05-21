Aurigny temporarily suspends some regional routes amid plane shortages

Aurigny has cancelled all flights to Liverpool and Exeter as the Guernsey States-owned airline continues to struggle with a shortage of planes.

A new limited schedule of flights will be introduced from June, with some regional routes dropped to reduce the level of flying.

The airline's CEO, Nico Bezeudenhuit, told ITV News that from June 1 to July 4, passengers to Liverpool have been put on flights to Manchester and most travellers to Exeter will be put on flights to Bristol.

The airline said: "Aurigny has taken the difficult decision to temporarily restructure its flying program until the airline has a fully serviceable fleet, which is expected to happen by 4 July."

Nico Bezeudenhuit said: "We've been affected by technical events which have resulted in us being short of up to 25 percent of available aircraft capacity.

"I'd like to sincerely thank our passengers for their patience during these difficult times and apologise for the inconvenience they have suffered."

Essential routes to London will face minimal disruption and all summer European destinations remain unaffected.

Islanders on flights which have been delayed beyond three hours and those booked onto flights which will arrive at a different airport can request a refund.

Alternatively, any fare changes will be waived if customers want to change their flight to a more suitable time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...