Beaulieu School to reopen after water supply turned back on

Beaulieu School in Jersey will reopen on Wednesday 22 May after it had to temporarily close its doors due to leaking pipes.

All students, except for those sitting exams, were asked to stay at home whilst repair works were carried out.

Jersey Water was called out after water was discovered pooling on the playground on Monday 20 May.

The utilities company originally thought repairs could be made overnight, however, this was not possible and the school had to close for the day.

Students with exams were asked to bring in their own water bottles, as the school's water supply had to be cut off whilst repairs were carried out.

Deputy Head Paul Curran said: "It took some time to find the source of the leak but, once we had, it became clear that it wasn't going to be possible to get the fix done ahead of school opening."

The school said they prioritized their resources to ensure that the Year 6 SATS examinations, and the various GCSE and A-Level exams could go ahead as planned.

Deputy Head Paul Curran added: "Our teaching staff have been hard at work from home organising online tasks for our students to complete.

"The leak has now been stopped and we are able to open again tomorrow at full capacity."

He added that Jersey Water were "amazing", as they supported Beaulieu to resolve the leak, after they failed to find a plumber at short notice out of hours.

The leaking pipework was in the school’s private water supply, rather than in Jersey Water's mains connection.

Further works have been scheduled to fully repair the leak however, these will be carried out over the half term to avoid disruption.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: