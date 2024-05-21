Grève de Lecq remains closed after sewage spill confirmed

A popular bay in Jersey was closed to swimmers last week after tests revealed high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

Jersey States have now confirmed that a sewage spill was the likely cause behind the poor water quality at Grève de Lecq.

In light of the discovery, Jersey's Public Health team is continuing to advise islanders against entering the sea at Grève de Lecq and the stream there.

If ingested, E. coli can cause stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The Minister for Infrastructure, Constable Andy Jehan, said: “The Infrastructure team have now identified what they believe to have been causing the poor seawater quality at Grève de Lecq, and have taken steps to stop any further discharges into the bay.

“It appears there was a partial blockage on the incoming sewer to one of the pumping stations, causing some sewage to overtop the foul sewer and enter the surface water system, which normally carries just the surface water out to sea."

While the Natural Environment and Regulation teams have found that the levels of e.coli in the seawater have "fallen significantly" in recent days, the water is still rated as “poor”.

