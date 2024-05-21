Guernsey's Environment & Infrastructure Committee has published a new strategy setting out the improvements they want to make to the island's road network.

The Better Transport Plan also aims to provide a basis on how best to connect existing and new roads with several up and coming housing developments - the majority of which are in the north of the island.

All together, more than 1000 new homes are expected to be built across sites such as; the Fontaine Vinery, Les Bas Courtils, Pointes Rocques, Franc Fief, Saltpans Key Industrial Estate Area, Cleveleys Vinery, Saltpans and Leale's Yard.

Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, President of E&I said: "Our road infrastructure is already not serving residents in the north anywhere near as well as it could.

"This Plan will guide improvements to transport options as those developments move forward. We want to be proactive in our efforts to minimise any negative impacts of likely new development and use the opportunity to create in the process some additional benefits for the current and future residents alike."

The committee says that having this plan in place will "pave the way for a wider and better range of transport choices" with the hope that more islanders will choose to use buses, bikes and travel by foot.

Other suggestions to ease transport include: new footpaths, new bike paths, extending a one-way system with a cycling contraflow, improved bus routes and schedules, better junctions, improved signage and a new travel app.

However, the committee warns that any work completed under the plan will be introduced in stages and state that any changes will be "practical, deliverable and affordable".

People living in the area covered by the Better Transport Plan should receive a detailed letter shortly.

Further information on the plan, as well as an interactive map, can be found on the States of Guernsey website.

