Investigation reveals true extent of Nazi atrocities in Alderney

An investigation has revealed the true extent of Nazi war crimes committed against slave workers shipped to the Channel Island of Alderney during the Second World War.

Findings published in a new report commissioned by UK Holocaust Envoy Lord Pickles reveal that a maximum of 1,134 prisoners died, with the probable range of between 641 and 1,027.

That is far greater than the previous official figure of 389 that had been estimated after a study of unmarked graves several decades ago.

The purpose of the investigation was to finally decide a true figure of how many people died during the German Occupation and to, in the words of Lord Eric Pickles, "provide dignity to the dead and peace to the people of Alderney, who continue to remember them."

He said: "Claims of mass murder that anywhere else would be checked carefully have been accepted at face value. A letter from Reichsfuhrer-SS Himmler published decades ago is presented as an "exclusive" breakthrough. Third or fourth hand testimonies of atrocities, without any supporting evidence, is given as fact.

Lord Pickles (right) visiting the Channel Islands as part of the review into the atrocities committed during the Occupation of Alderney. Credit: ITV Channel

"Anyone with the temerity to question such assertions is accused of being part of a 'cover up'.

"What happened on Alderney was bad enough with its brutality, sadism and murder, without the need for embellishment."

The review found that the highest number of deaths occurred between 1942 and 1944, and that most of the victims were Eastern European.

More than 7,000 slave workers from around 30 different nationalities were shipped to Alderney during the Occupation to build fortifications for Hitler's Atlantic Wall. These individuals were largely kept in labour camps, where they endured starvation, long working hours, beatings, maiming, torture and, in some cases, executions. Researchers have found evidence that suggests, on a few occasions, bodies were even dumped into the sea.

However, claims that Alderney constituted a 'mini-Auschwitz' remain wholly unsubstantiated, and there is no evidence that the island ever housed an extermination camp.

Despite the suffering inflicted, virtually none of the German perpetrators were ever brought to justice, because it has emerged that in September 1945, the British government handed the case over to the USSR, who did nothing with it.

Lord Pickles said: "They should have faced British justice. The fact they did not is a stain on the reputations of successive British governments."

