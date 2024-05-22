Politicians in Jersey are debating whether assisted dying should be legalised in the island.

The debate started on Tuesday 21 May and has entered its second day.

The proposition to introduce assisted dying was lodged by the Council of Ministers on Monday 25 March and argued that it should be legalised as long as "essential provisions and safeguards" are met.

Politicians have been debating two routes of assisted dying:

'Route 1' is for people with a terminal illness who have less than six months to live, or 12 months if they have a neurodegenerative condition.

The 'Route 2' category is for those who have been "diagnosed with an incurable physical condition that is giving rise to unbearable suffering that cannot be alleviated in a manner the person deems tolerable".

Amongst those voting, Constable Karen Shenton-Stone says: "This proposition is restrictive, as it should be.

"It seeks to respect the cases where we know assisted dying may be the most peaceful option for islanders facing terminal conditions.

"What we can be is proud of the knowledge that our debate is setting a global example for how to democratically consider this issue. We need to be actively bringing in the concerns of the elderly and the disabled so that any primary legislation gives us the safeguards we all expect."

Deputy Phillip Bailhache states: "A society which tells disabled people that their lives may not be as valuable as those of abled bodies, is not in my view, a compassionate society."

Watch as politicians share their views and voting intentions in the States Chamber. Video courtesy of States of Jersey

Deputy Helen Miles explains: "Being able to die with dignity in a manner of one's choosing should be understood as a fundamental human right and this position is supported by the European Court of Human Rights.

"Palliative care has limits it can give everyone the good death that they might wish for, it is unjust to force individuals to endure unbearable pain when the means exist to end their suffering peacefully."

Deputy Andy Howell says: "I fear that on a prosperous island, there will always be tensions especially where families have so much to gain in terms of property and inheritance.

"I urge you to also vote against 'Route 1', medics do get it wrong, we cannot afford to make mistakes, human life is to be treasured."

Deputy David Warr adds: "No matter which way I vote today, there will be a number of constituents who firmly believe that my decision was the wrong one.

"When aids was discovered amongst the LGBTQ+ community there was real societal prejudice towards that community. If assisted suicide had been available at that time, would there have been such an urgency to find appropriate drugs?

"Today those infected can now enjoy a quality of life which at the time never seemed possible, an example that the sanctity of life should always be given primacy.

"We need to offer better choices, better palliative care, better care for older adults, and better social care in our community."

