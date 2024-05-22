Jersey politicians have voted to allow people with terminal illnesses to end their lives.

After a long and emotional debate, Deputies supported introducing an assisted dying law for those with less than six months to live, or 12 months if they have a neurodegenerative condition, by 32 votes to 14 with no absentations.

A person must also be 18 or over and living in Jersey for at least a year to be eligible.

The landmark decision is one of the most significant in the island's history and puts it on the path to becoming the first place in the British Isles to legalise assisted dying.

However, while 'Route 1' was approved, 'Route 2' was rejected by 27 votes to 19 with no absentations.

It means those with incurable physical conditions experiencing "unbearable suffering" will not be allowed to end their lives under the plans unless they already qualify under 'Route 1'.

Politicians also voted to ensure that medical professionals have the right to refuse involvement in cases.

An assisted dying law will now be drafted by officials before it comes back to the States Assembly for final approval, which is expected to happen in around 18 months.

