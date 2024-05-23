Jersey is preparing to kick off its Africa Awareness Week celebrations.

It is the eighth time formal celebrations have taken place on the island.

Food stalls and live music are organised for the Royal Square between 11am and 3pm on Thursday and Friday (23-24 May).

Among the performers will be Zimbabwean singer-songwriter Vusa Mkhahya and his band.

The celebrations conclude with a special dinner on Saturday night in the Pomme D'Or Hotel.

All the events organised are a chance for the island's African-Caribbean community to come together and to share their culture with islanders.

