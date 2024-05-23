The Channel Islands Coop has announced plans to create a new mobile network.

It comes after a proposed merger between Airtel Vodafone and Sure sparked concerns about a lack of competition in the market.

Coop's Chief Executive Officer Mark Cox explained: "Our new product aims to sustain a healthy level of choice for consumers, ensuring that competitive options remain available."

He added that the organisation plans to use Sure's infrastructure and network but will set its own prices.

If regulators in Jersey and Guernsey approve Airtel Vodafone and Sure's merger, "Coop Mobile" aims to launch within a year.

Coop would need a Mobile Virtual Network Operator License from the telecom regulators in both Bailiwicks.

The announcement was made at the Coop's Annual Members Meeting with both Jersey and Guernsey shareholders voting to accept a reduced dividend payout of 2% for 2023.

Coop warned in February that the usual 4% payment which is reviewed every year may be scrapped entirely due to "difficult trading conditions".

It later revealed a net loss of £1.8 million with Mr Cox stressing the organisation remains in a "solid financial position".

