Selling, importing and supplying disposable vapes will become a criminal offence in Guernsey.

It comes after States Members voted overwhelmingly to introduce the ban.

The sale of all vapes to under-18s and smoking in vehicles with children will also be outlawed.

Deputy Al Brouard, President of Guernsey's Health and Social Care Committee, says: "I think it's very important because we just don't know the long-term effects of vaping.

"It's a very good substitute for adults who are trying to give up smoking but we just do not know the long-term effects for children, being addicted to vapes that contain nicotine is also problematic."

Unlike the UK, there are currently no restrictions over who can buy vapes in Guernsey - leaving the decision down to the individual sellers.

The move to tougher laws comes after reports children as young as 11 are smoking e-cigarettes in the Channel Islands.

The legislation will now be drafted with no confirmed date for its introduction.

