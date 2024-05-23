Jersey airport could be one of the first to reach net zero in Europe, according to the CEO of Ports.

Matt Thomas has called the organisation's goals "ambitious" but says it is "excited by the challenges and opportunities for sustainable innovation that lie ahead".

Ports of Jersey has published a decarbonisation roadmap to outline how it intends to achieve its target of net zero by 2030.

It will install three more bike racks for both employees and passengers later this year - it has also said that at least one staff member from every department will undergo Carbon Literacy Training before the end of 2024.

There are a number of other ways the organisation has committed to reducing emissions over the coming years:

90% of its oil boilers will be converted to electric or hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel by the end of 2025

100% of new vehicles will either be electric, hybrid or run off HVO from 2025

50% of all diesel vehicles will be running on HVO by the end of 2025.

As well as a decarbonisation roadmap, it will be publishing plans focusing on biodiversity, waste and marine life.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: