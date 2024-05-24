A woman from Guernsey who was abused by her partner over several months has welcomed the creation of a new scheme to help others spot the signs of domestic violence.

Dozens of businesses and their staff members are being trained to look for warning signs.

Recalling her experience of an abusive relationship, Grace Shearer says she felt trapped and that she could not ask for help.

She has chosen to wave her right of lifetime anonymity to speak out in the hope it helps others.

Grace explains: "I was pushed into a kitchen countertop and given quite a large bruise.

"He would often pull the duvet cover across me which, on occasion, would give me nasty friction burns on my neck.

"He'd often leave fingerprint bruise marks on my arm.

"He'd push me, he'd pull me, he'd often pull me by my hair as well.

"If I had a bruise on my arm, I'd wear a t-shirt that I knew could ride up and had the possibility of showing a bruise, almost in the hope that if someone I knew had safeguarding training, they would notice it and do something."

Grace has welcomed a new workplace training scheme that is teaching people in Guernsey to spot the signs of abuse. Credit: ITV Channel

In May 2023, after months of abuse, the neighbours heard Grace's screams and called the police.

Her partner was subsequently convicted of offences amounting to domestic abuse at Guernsey's Royal Court.

Grace's hope is that by sharing her story and through Safer Guernsey's new scheme, people can recognise the signs that might signal someone is being abused.

The charity will offer guidance and support to anyone who comes forward for help.

Training officer Antonia Rainbow adds: "We know that a lot of victims are isolated.

"Businesses and workplaces can be the only people that actually interact with someone in their daily lives, outside of their relationship.

"We're now targeting hairdressers, people who you actually spend some time with, build a relationship with.

"They're the people you might actually feel more comfortable talking to and we've had several victims come forward which is amazing."

Information and support services in the Channel Islands can be found here.

