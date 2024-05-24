LibertyBus is offering free travel on TownLink services in Jersey.

Passengers can now use Routes 20 and 24 without the need to pay, up to and including Saturday 1 June 2024.

The bus operator says it wants people to familiarise themselves with the service and use it to get around St Helier or connect onto further journeys through Liberation Station.

The TownLink stops at a number of places including Liberation Station, Grands Vaux, Minden Place, The Waterfront, Castle Quay Medical Centre, The General Hospital, The Parade, David Place, Halkett Street and Trinity Gardens.

Kevin Hart, Managing Director of LibertyBus, says: "We are aiming to facilitate more individuals in experiencing the benefits of public transportation, especially during Alternative Transport Week."

Jersey's Infrastructure Minister, Constable Andy Jehan, adds: "We need to ensure islanders can get around town with ease, without hassle, and the TownLink service joins together so many of our key landmarks."

