Guernsey politicians scrap campaign grant for electoral candidates
Politicians in Guernsey have voted to scrap the campaign grant given to electoral candidates.
The funding, worth £500, was intended to help with campaign expenses during a general election.
The assembly also voted to reduce the amount political candidates and parties can spend when campaigning for elections.
The maximum that can be spent by individuals is now £6000 and for parties it is £12,000.
Guernsey's next general election has been confirmed for 18 June 2025.
Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: