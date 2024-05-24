Politicians in Guernsey have voted to scrap the campaign grant given to electoral candidates.

The funding, worth £500, was intended to help with campaign expenses during a general election.

The assembly also voted to reduce the amount political candidates and parties can spend when campaigning for elections.

The maximum that can be spent by individuals is now £6000 and for parties it is £12,000.

Guernsey's next general election has been confirmed for 18 June 2025.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: