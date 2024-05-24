Play Brightcove video

See the £63 million superyacht docked at Jersey's Albert Pier

A £63 million luxury superyacht owned by American billionaire businessman John W Henry has docked in Jersey.

The 66-metre Elysian vessel, previously named Ester III, sails under the Cayman Islands flag and is the largest private vessel ever to have berthed in the island.

The Lurssen superyacht has an outdoor swimming pool, helicopter pad and glass lift with room for up to 12 guests and 17 crew.

It has a top speed of 19mph and set sail from Florida around a month ago on a European tour, leaving Douarnenez Bay in France on Thursday afternoon before arriving at Albert Pier in St Helier at around 7am on Friday (24 May).

The Elysian superyacht is the largest private vessel to ever dock in Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel

A crew member told ITV News that the Elysian is stopping overnight in Jersey to refuel before continuing its journey to Germany.

Guests from the UK are believed to be on board, although Mr Henry is not.

The 74-year-old has a net worth of more than £4 billion according to Forbes and has built a sports empire, owning both Liverpool FC and the Boston Red Sox.

A yacht engineer told ITV News about the financial benefits that a vessel of this size visiting Jersey will have.

Ben Blutch said: "It's a Lurssen one so it's a good brand and it's parading money all around. Imagine the price for Elysian refuelling in Jersey."

Marie-Claire Sutton from the St Helier Yacht Club added: "It's actually quite amazing and seeing such a beautiful yacht from my office window is just incredible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...