Jersey's politicians could debate the decriminalisation of cannabis for personal and recreational use as early as next month.

A proposition to the States is calling for the drug to be legal for people aged 18 and over while limiting the amount people can possess, where it can be used, and how much someone can consume while driving.

Deputy Tom Coles lodged the 'Cannabis: Decriminalisation of Personal Possession and Recreational Use' proposition on Friday 24 May 2024.

It means the issue could be debated as early as Tuesday 25 June 2024.

The proposition will also ask the Council of Ministers to incorporate a provision of funding to change the legislation into next year's Government Plan.

Deputy Coles has previously said: "Making sure that people are not going to be punished for having small amounts of personal cannabis is the right step to take first.

"If you keep criminalising people for using substances, their life seems bleak and they'll carry on using substances and they don't ever stop."

However, he has warned that "no real movement on decriminalisation" would be seen until the latter half of 2025.

