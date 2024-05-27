People in Jersey have been learning about Portugal's 1974 revolution through a special film festival.

To celebrate 50 years since the country became a democracy, the 13th Parish International Film Festival has partnered with Agencia, the Portuguese Short Film Agency.

The movies represented the times before, during and after the Carnation Revolution - with themes looking at resistance and fascism, and the memories and trauma of the war.

The festival's co-ordinator Una Langlois said: "It's always our aim in the 13th Parish Festival to have a diverse and accessible programme, reaching out to as many islanders, tastes, genres and interests as possible.

"We're hoping that this will continue to grow in future - our festival is always a celebration of incredible films and stories, told in many formats and in many languages. A celebration of people, places and things!"

'It's an important story for today where we can't take democracy for granted anywhere.' - Tony Langlois, Festival Director Credit: ITV Channel

The festival's programme included a brief overview of how the Estado Novo, the Colonial War and the Revolution of 25 April 1974 were portrayed through Portuguese cinema.

The Director of Jersey's Film Festival, Tony Langlois, said it is "an important story for the Portuguese obviously because it was their road to democracy."

He added: "We want to recognise the cultural diversity of the island in the work that we do.

"It's something to learn from our neighbours and their history, but it's also a chance to reflect on our own situation in terms of international politics and the necessary efforts needed to maintain democracy."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: