One of Guernsey's longest-serving politicians, Deputy Peter Roffey, has announced he'll stand down at the next election.

Peter Roffey is currently President of the Committee for Employment & Social Security and the States' Trading Supervisory Board.

In a statement this morning (Monday 27 May) Mr Roffey said: "After significant reflection, I have decided not to stand in the 2025 general election.

"I have lost none of my innate interest in public affairs, nor my passion for the island and the community I care so much about.

"Rather my decision is driven by the fact that I’ve been doing politics at absolute full tilt, eyeballs out, for the last eight years.

"It’s the only way I know how to approach politics, and I intend to keep it up for the remaining year of this political term.

Adding more about his decision he said: "After that, I feel that I will have well and truly done my current tour of duty as a deputy.

"This feeling is strengthened considerably by the fact that since re- joining the States in 2016 I have suffered a major bereavement, losing the person who defined my life.

"In retrospect taking on a massive workload straight after that loss meant I never really gave myself the time or space to fully adjust to new realities. I now intend to give myself that space.

"If being a deputy was the sort of job where you could take a year’s sabbatical would be my ideal choice. But it is not. So, with more than a tinge of sadness, I have decided to simply step down from the States instead.

"Although I certainly don’t rule out standing for public office again in the future.

"After I have left the assembly I will continue to follow Guernsey politics with great interest and wish the class of 2025 every success in facing the significant challenges which lie ahead."

