Jersey taxpayers urged to complete 2023 tax returns by end of May or face fines

Residents in Jersey are being reminded to make sure to file their paper tax returns by the end of this week.

The official deadline is Friday, 31 May.

The government says, if the paper deadline is missed, islanders will have to file online by the end of July, otherwise they will face a financial penalty.

Richard Summersgill, Comptroller of Revenue said: "I encourage online filing due to its convenience and user-friendly features, such as being able to save progress, a confirmation of receipt, a copy of the completed return, and a history of all submitted forms."

People who opt to file online will need a digital ID, these can be set up using a valid passport.

However, islanders are being warned that the process may take a few days for verification.

