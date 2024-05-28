Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Marina Jenkins looks at why another food bank is being opened in Guernsey

P eople in Guernsey are using food banks more regularly to cope with rising costs.

Guernsey Welfare Service has created a new hub at the Bridge in St Peter Port to provide goods to those in need as the number of times a household visits them has risen by 30%.

Leonie Carr is a single mother with three children and has been a regular user of the foodbank for several years - as a St Sampson resident, she is now able to go to one much closer to home.

Leonie's basic outgoings are increasing, ranging from food to electricity, and she says it is a relief to know this extra help is here.

She explains: "I've got three children to feed so as long as I've fed them, I don't care. I will feed myself but as long as my kids have got food on the table and food in the cupboards, then I'm happy with that."

Leonie Carr is a single mother of three children and regularly uses the foodbank to help make ends meet. Credit: ITV Channel

Inflation in Guernsey, the rate at which prices are increasing, is 5.8% - more than double that of the UK.

There are around 700 households which currently use the Guernsey Welfare Service.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know...