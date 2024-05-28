New foodbank created in Guernsey as cost of living and demand rises
ITV Channel reporter Marina Jenkins looks at why another food bank is being opened in Guernsey
People in Guernsey are using food banks more regularly to cope with rising costs.
Guernsey Welfare Service has created a new hub at the Bridge in St Peter Port to provide goods to those in need as the number of times a household visits them has risen by 30%.
Leonie Carr is a single mother with three children and has been a regular user of the foodbank for several years - as a St Sampson resident, she is now able to go to one much closer to home.
Leonie's basic outgoings are increasing, ranging from food to electricity, and she says it is a relief to know this extra help is here.
She explains: "I've got three children to feed so as long as I've fed them, I don't care. I will feed myself but as long as my kids have got food on the table and food in the cupboards, then I'm happy with that."
Inflation in Guernsey, the rate at which prices are increasing, is 5.8% - more than double that of the UK.
There are around 700 households which currently use the Guernsey Welfare Service.
