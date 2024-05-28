Elliot Powell has been announced as the new first-team manager of Jersey Bulls Football Club.

It follows the resignation of Gary Freeman earlier this month following five years in the top job after the team narrowly missed out on promotion from the Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

Elliot holds a UEFA C Coaching Licence and has previous success managing other local clubs.

He also led Jersey to a historic gold medal at the 2023 Island Games as they beat Ynys Môn 5-2 in the final.

This achievement saw him win Coach of the Year at the 2023 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards.

Most recently, Elliot's Jersey team beat Guernsey 3-2 in the Muratti Vase and he will continue as manager of the Jersey FA Men's Team alongside this appointment.

Elliot said: "I am honoured to join Jersey Bulls Football Club, something I have been ambitious about doing for some time, and I am excited for the opportunities we can create.

"The club has a strong foundation and a passionate fan base in Jersey and the UK. I am committed to bringing success to the Bulls and building on the club’s proud traditions and culture."

Elliot returned to the island from university in 2019 having achieved a First-Class Honours Degree in Sports Coaching and managed Jersey Championship side St John's, taking them from a bottom-placed finish in the previous season to second.

He moved up to Jersey's Premiership in 2020 to manage St Peter's and took them from mid-table to champions, including an unbeaten run to the Premiership title in the 2022-23 season.

Jersey Bulls Chief Executive Officer Ian Horswell said: "We are thrilled to have Elliot and his team join the club. It's a large and experienced backroom team that can really help the club continue its year-on-year successes to date.

"There has been a lot of managerial changes in our league and we would like to think we will have one of the smoother transitions as Elliot has worked with much of the squad before."

Jersey Bulls Chairman Russell Le Feuvre added: "We owe so much to our exiting manager Gary Freeman and his team for their unwavering dedication and achievements in their tenure, ending in our most successful season to date.

"Next season will no doubt be another testing time and it's great to see the footballing and wider community embracing and supporting the island as it competes in the English National League system."

