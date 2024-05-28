The lower part of St John's Road in St Helier is to become one-way in a southbound direction from today (Tuesday 28 May) as part of a six-month trial.

The move means drivers will no longer be able to access the road from the Cheapside end.

It is hoped the trial, which is due to end in November, will improve safety for pedestrians.

A previous trial was delayed three times following anger from islanders, with reversals, delays and U-turns having costed nearly £100,000.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: