Rare art and antiques from a prominent Jersey estate will go under the hammer next week.

On Tuesday 4 June, 567 lots from the estate of the late George Farrow will be auctioned in London.

The collection includes pieces from China, the Middle East, and Europe.

One of the features of the collection is a Berlin Chinoiserie Tapestry, which could be sold for an estimated £100,000 to £200,000.

The tapestry showcases The Emperor's Banquet complete with the Chinese Emperor alongside his richly attired courtly figures around a dining table.

Another piece is a marble and micromosaic table, comprising 160 pieces that centre on a picture of a chaffinch guarding its nests of eggs from a mouse; it is estimated to be worth £25,000 to £35,000.

One piece available is the Italian specimen marble and micromosaic table, estimated to fetch £25,000-£35,000. Credit: Roseberys London

George Farrow was born in Greenwich, London, and grew up there before leaving school at the age of 16.

Farrow began a career in the building industry, becoming one of Brtain's largest private landlords after World War Two.

He started to amass a large private art collection early into his life, with a particular fascination with the Silk Road.

After retiring, he settled with his family in Jersey, converting Anne Port Farm to house his collection before passing away in 2001.

George Farrow's Italianate villa is housed to the east of Jersey by Anne Port. Credit: Roseberys London

Roseberys London will be holding the auction of the over 500 lots.

Roseberys' Anna Evans said: "The collection is remarkable, not only in its scholarly and historical breadth but also because of its quality and exceptional state of preservation."

