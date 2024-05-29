Jersey Post has released a new set of definitive stamps to commemorate His Majesty King Charles III.

The designs include the names of all 12 parishes within the wave pattern background.

Unlike commemorative stamps which are only available for two years, definitive stamps are on sale for a much longer period - the last ones were issued in 2015.

They are sometimes called 'workhorse' stamps and are intended for everyday use.

Set prices for the Crest of Jersey definitive stamps vary from 1p to £1 and bear the official cypher of the King.

A £5 definitive stamp has also been produced to mark the first new monarchy in almost 70 years and includes a floral background, reflecting the King's passion for nature.

All of the stamps are now in circulation and available to buy.

