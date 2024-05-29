Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Katya Fowler meets a woman who says Jersey residency rules have prolonged her abusive relationship

A woman who says she was in an abusive relationship is calling for leniency and compassion when it comes to Jersey's housing laws.

'Rachel', not her real name, tells ITV News that she filed for divorce in 2023 after years of alleged emotional and physical abuse.

She recounts one instance: "He comes in, locks the door, turns on the light, drags me out of bed by the foot and our three-year-old wakes up screaming. So he starts slapping me until I lose my orientation."

Rachel now works full-time but all her money is tied up in assets her husband controls.

Currently, when only one person has entitled status, their partner can live with them in qualified housing but he left, leaving her and her sons without residential status as they have only been living in the island since 2019.

She wants more to be done to help people who find themselves in a situation like this.

Rachel explains: "I've got to get through this day by day. The local laws, not only do they not make it easier considering my situation, they actually make it harder and they allow the abuser to continue their abuse."

Jersey's Housing Minister, Deputy Sam Mezec, adds: "I've come across cases like this before where people in really difficult situations have found themselves without proper housing status to enable them to get the right kind of home that they need and these are sometimes households with children in as well.

"It seems to me quite arbitrary that people can be prevented from getting the homes they need and the rules are stopping them from doing that."

Rachel has now contacted Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Lyndon Farnham, who does, unlike the Housing Minister, have the power to intervene on hardship grounds in exceptional cases.

In response, Deputy Carina Alves, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, says: "The Council of Ministers cannot comment on individual cases, but will always act to support victims of domestic abuse.

"The Social Security Minister has launched a new scheme that provides 13 weeks of financial support to domestic abuse victims, irrespective of a person's residency or financial means.

"In each case, the aim is for agencies and the Government to work together to keep families safe and to help individuals stay in their homes wherever possible.

"The Government is also supporting the implementation of the Violence Against Women and Girls taskforce recommendations as a key priority and is looking to deliver improvements to existing legislation as soon as possible."

Information about a range of support services across the Channel Islands are available here.

