Visitors have voiced their frustrations following delays and cancellations travelling by sea and air to and from the Channel Islands.

It comes as ferry operator Condor announced the cancellation of some of its June sailings because of 10 days of strikes by French port workers.

Airlines Blue Islands and Aurigny are also currently operating with fewer planes due to mechanical issues which are having a knock-on effect on schedules.

Penny and Derrick Wood have travelled to Jersey from Norfolk for their wedding anniversary but their ferry service was moved from Portsmouth to Poole and eventually cancelled due to bad weather.

Penny says: "It's cost us an overnight in Portsmouth, an extra night at our hotel and we've spent a whole day on a boat which we hadn't planned.

"It's a shame really. It must affect your [Jersey] tourism. If you're paying for something, you expect to get what you pay for."

Condor has apologised for the schedule changes but stated it is out of their control because of the strike action.

Air travel has also faced disruption.

One passenger at Guernsey Airport tells ITV News : "I've just come back from a business trip and had nine flights. The only flight that was cancelled was Aurigny on the way back which really spoilt the whole thing."

Another says: "I think it's a shame because I was hoping to visit my sister via East Midlands and that service has been cancelled, so it's a bit of a disappointment."

Aurigny recently had to temporarily suspend some of its regional routes because of an aircraft shortage.

The company has now announced that one of its ATR72 aircraft will return to service next week, meaning the airline will operate with four planes.

While running a reduced schedule, a SAAB 340 aircraft will continue to be used for backup until Thursday 4 July 2024.

Nico Bezuidenhout, Chief Executive Officer at Aurigny, adds: "Customers are reminded that they will be contacted proactively by email if their flights are affected by the reduced schedule during June.

"Any flight delayed beyond three hours and flights that have been rebooked to a different airport, will be eligible for free changes without fare differences to an alternative and suitable date, or passengers can opt for a refund."

Back in Jersey one recent flier, Geraldine Bowman, tells ITV News that planning to travel on and off the island is "a bit hit-and-miss".

He explains: "You never really know if it's going to be on time, or if you're going to get where you need to be on time.

"I know my brother was over recently and they got delayed for a day so they had to come a day later. It creates a lot of complications."

