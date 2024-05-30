Jersey Bulls will welcome Manchester United alumni to the Springfield Stadium this summer.

The Jersey Bulls Select XI will face off against The Manchester United Legends on Saturday 6 July.

The Red Devils will feature legends of the eighties, nineties and noughties, including several International Players.

United star Wes Brown will be featured as part of the Legends side, as will Sammy McIlroy, who made 342 appearances for the Red Devils during the 1970s and early 1980s.

Former Welsh and Northern Ireland internationals Clayton Blackmore and Keith Gillespie have also been listed on the Jersey Bulls website.

Lee Martin, Danny Simpson, and Chris Eagles have also been confirmed.

Jersey Bulls has also stated that opportunities are available to manage the Legends, the Jersey select side, or even play in the match.

A Gala dinner at the Royal Yacht Hotel is also planned for the evening.

Kick-off on the day is at 2pm.

