Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter has announced the "wonderful" news that she is expecting her second child after after miscarrying quadruplets in 2021.

The 36-year-old, known for her role as Theresa McQueen in the Channel 4 soap, confirmed the news during the latest episode of ITVBe’s Drama Queens.

The show follows the lives of a host of female actresses from Britain’s biggest soap operas focused around Manchester and the North West.

Jorgie, who is from Trafford, told the camera: “Guess what? I’m pregnant.”

In August 2021, Jorgie and her fiancé Oliver Piotrowski announced they had lost the quadruplets they had conceived naturally and in February 2022 they learnt of their second miscarriage at six weeks – on the day of their engagement party.

But in November 2022, Jorgie underwent an elective C section to welcome her first son Forest.

After the episode was broadcast, Porter shared a video to her Instagram showing her and Piotrowski moving their hands and their son Forest moving his feet alongside the paws of their dog to unveil an ultrasound scan.

She captioned it: “We’ve been keeping a little secret.”

Jorgie and her fiancé Oliver appeared on Loose Women after suffering a heartbreaking quadruplets miscarriage

Porter, who has competed on Dancing On Ice and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, got engaged while staying at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perth and Kinross.

She previously said she was sent on a treasure hunt of 12 photo clues documenting their love story, each captioned with a handwritten memory and a final clue that led her to a lakeside chalet.

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast Unscripted: