Major proposals to regenerate Alderney Airport have been approved by the island's planning department.

The £24 million project includes replacing and extending the deteriorating runway, as well as rebuilding the passenger terminal and fire station.

It will be welcome news for many local residents and businesses who have become increasingly frustrated at the lack of progress and flight delays.

However, if a contractor cannot be found to work within the approved budget then th eplans would need to go back in front of Guernsey politicians for a revised funding debate.

The planning permission also comes with nine conditions, including writing a report on the potential environmental and archaeological impact of the development.

Some concerns over the effect on local wildlife such as bats had previously been raised but at the time, the planning officer concluded that "ultimately the benefits are considered to clearly and demonstrably outweigh the harms".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...