Temporary lower speed limits will be brought in on some Guernsey roads for the summer season while others will be made one-way.

Several coastal routes will see the speed limit drop from 35mph to 25mph from Saturday 1 June.

It will affect the Vazon area, between the Loophole Tower, opposite La Rocquette Road, to the Fort Hommet access road.

The changes also apply to Route de la Lague, Route de Rocquaine and between the Imperial Hotel to La Route du Coudre.

The flow of traffic on Petit Bôt Road and La Rue des Pages will also be altered from 1 June.

Between 10am and 7pm each day, both roads will become one-way in the direction away from the coast.

All changes have been made to try and improve safety for pedestrians during the summer season and will be in force until Monday 30 September.

