ITV News's Iain McBride reports on the inquest's verdict from outside the Coroner's Court in Jersey

An inquest into the death of a Jersey taxi driver has ruled that it was caused by "catastrophic injuries" from a single punch.

Roy Bester, 62, was cycling home along Albert Street in St Helier last March when he became involved in a row with a 17-year-old car driver who wanted to overtake him.

Words and then punches were exchanged with Mr Bester falling to the ground.

He was taken to the General Hospital where he was found to have suffered a stroke, a bleed on the brain and facial injuries.

Mr Bester was flown to a specialist unit at University Hospital Southampton where he had to be put into an induced coma.

He was brought back to Jersey's hospital where he died, 17 days after the incident.

The teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with manslaughter but argued it was self-defence and he was found not guilty by a jury after they saw CCTV footage which showed Mr Bester had thrown the first punch.

Summarising at Mr Bester's inquest, Jersey Coroner Cyril Whelan said he had died as a result of "catastrophic injuries" and it showed the dangers of a single punch.

