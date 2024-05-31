Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Katya Fowler meets Frankie the dog and finds out why he is loved by patients and staff at the General Hospital in Jersey

A therapy dog has been brought into Jersey's General Hospital to help people feel more at ease.

Frankie is a West Highland White Terrier and visits every Friday afternoon, much to the delight of patients and staff.

Ward manager Ursula O'Brien says: "It gives them a few minutes out of their day where they're not worrying about what's going on with their condition or if they're in pain, it distracts them.

"For people with dementia, they just love to sit and pet him so it's really, really good and equally for staff if they're having a stressful day, they can just take five minutes.

"You can't help but start smiling when you see Frankie coming through the door, I mean he's just adorable so we have found it really therapeutic for patients and staff."

Frankie is a firm favourite with patients and staff. Credit: ITV Channel

Research shows that dogs can help to reduce blood pressure and lower stress.

Patient Tony De Sousa has been in hospital for a couple of weeks and says Frankie's presence makes a difference.

He adds: "I'm about to have surgery in about an hour so it's brilliant to have him to be honest."

