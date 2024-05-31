Jersey International Motoring Festival returns for 2024

Thousands of spectators are expected to visit Jersey's biggest motor event this week.

Starting on Thursday 30 May, the Jersey International Motoring Festival will see vehicles zipping down Victoria Avenue as well as modern and classic cars on static display.

They will include the v8 Cosworth DFV-powered car: the last Shadow Racing Cars team to qualify for a Grand Prix.

The 1988 Le Mans-winning Jaguar XJR-9 group C car will also thunder down the streets of St Helier on the weekend.

Last year, approximately 40,000 people attended the four-day festival, with over 1,000 visiting from off the island.

What is the Jersey International Motoring Festival?

The Jersey International Festival of Motoring is one of the two major annual events organised by the Classic Vintage and Modern Racing Club of Jersey.

The club was formed in 1999 as a way for car and bike enthusiasts to be able to use their classic vehicles in competition.

The club states that "members never race in order to win trophies but only for the pleasure of perhaps improving on their previous best times."

The Festival is normally held over three days in early June.

What events are scheduled for this year?

The Festival began on Thursday 30 May with a Rolling Roadshow down Victoria Avenue.

On Friday evening, the annual Moonlight Spring will begin, with cars completing a quarter-mile course in the shortest time possible.

This weekend, the famous Westmount Hillclimb will take place, with Peoples Park offering static displays, trade stands, and live music.

And an Active Arena will be in place around Victoria Park on Sunday where multiple motorsport disciplines will perform wheelies, doughnuts, and drifts for car fanatics.

What roads will be closed?

Thursday 30 May, 6:30pm until midnight: Victoria Avenue and its approach roads are closed between First Tower and West Park. The cycle path and Promenade will also be closed between Castle View Cafe and Promenade.

Friday 31 May, 7pm until midnight: Again, Victoria Avenue is closed as well as the cycle path and Promenade.

Saturday 1st June, 9:30am until 6:30pm : Westmount will be closed between St Aubin's Road and Overdale Hospital. From 6:30am, La Route de St Aubin, West Park RoB, and Pierson Road will be closed.

Sunday 2nd June, 6:30am until 6:30pm: Again, Westmount will be closed, but La Route de St Aubin, West Park RoB, and Pierson Road will remain open.

