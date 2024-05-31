People are being advised to avoid the stream flowing across the beach at Greve de Lecq in Jersey, despite the Government saying it is now safe to swim in the sea there.

It follows a Public Health warning in mid-May after very high levels of E. coli bacteria were revealed in the first water monitoring tests of the year.

New sampling shows the seawater is now safe and has returned to "excellent" quality but the outfall across the beach continues to fail European quality standards.

Dog walkers are being advised not to allow their pets to drink from the stream and new warning signs will be put up there.

Children also should not play in the surface water outfall.

The States of Jersey Infrastructure Team believe a sewage spill was the likely cause of poor water quality at the popular beach.

Speaking last week, Minister Andy Jehan said: "It appears there was a partial blockage on the incoming sewer to one of the pumping stations, causing some sewage to overtop the foul sewer and enter the surface water system, which normally carries just the surface water out to sea.

"Steps have been taken to stop any further discharges into the bay."

