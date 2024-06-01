Entire Guernsey frontline ambulance fleet deployed during busy afternoon

The entire frontline ambulance fleet in Guernsey was deployed during a period of high demand on Friday afternoon (31 May 2024).

Additional staff had to be called into work and senior officers took on frontline clinical duties to help out.

Among the incidents they attended was a road accident in St Peter's involving two cars - three people were subsequently brought to hospital.

During this busy period, a back-up charity vehicle was used and an ambulance was also put on-call in case extra assistance was needed.

Ambulance and Rescue CEO, Mark Mapp, said: “We have well-rehearsed emergency preparedness, response, and resilience plans for events like this, which include utilising St John charity vehicles.

"During periods of high demand, 999 calls are triaged and categorised, ensuring life threatening cases receive immediate attention while less urgent cases are handled appropriately.

"I also want to acknowledge the assistance of the St John charity for providing two of their vehicles during this period.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...