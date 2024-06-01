A man has been left seriously injured after his head was struck by a glass in a St Helier nightclub.

The assault took place in the early hours of Saturday morning (1 June 2024) in Havana on Bath Street.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Jersey police on 01534 612612 .

Alternatively, islanders can also get onto Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form by quoting police reference number M04515/2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...