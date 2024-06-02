Jersey's greenhouse emissions dropped by 47% between 1990 and 2022, new figures reveal.

Transport is still the area that produces the most, although this figure has dropped by more than a fifth in that period.

The overall reduction in emissions is mainly due to the island's energy sector becoming greener - 31% came of Jersey's carbon output from it in 1990 compared with just 8% in 2022.

The island currently imports the bulk of its energy from France, the vast majority of which is clean power coming from hydro and nuclear sources.

Other areas of Jersey life have also become greener - agriculture is emitting 35% less carbon than in 1990, while the amount coming from residential homes has fallen by 51%.

One way the latter has occurred is due to islanders switching to low carbon heating systems in their homes - there is a government grant government available for those who want to make the change.

Cars continue to be a huge source of emissions in Jersey, although the States also has a subsidy available for people interested in buying an electric vehicle.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...