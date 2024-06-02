The future of the one of Guernsey's most-celebrated annual traditions could in doubt.

The founders of the yearly St Peter Port Christmas lights display are stepping down in September, and are "urgently" searching for their replacements.

Keith and Jax Robin are looking for volunteers to help with areas such as fundraising, marketing and accounting.

Jax says: “The Christmas lights really do create a buzz and festive atmosphere - and they also increase footfall for the retailers, so we are really keen that the display continues.

"Town simply would not be the same without the lights at Christmas."

The charity's main challenge every year is to raise around £60,000 so the display can go ahead.

A "significant" amount of this money comes from the donation envelopes delivered by Guernsey Post to every household on the island - they are being sent out from Monday 3 June.

The remaining money comes from an Economic Development Committee grant worth £15,000, and sponsorship.

Anyone interested in learning more about the charity and roles available can contact christmaslights.gg@outlook.com.

