Jersey Police are investigating with the States Vet after a photo was widely shared on social media, showing a man riding a pregnant cow.

Master Farms says a member of the public entered one of its fields in Grouville and mounted a heifer, 18-month-old May who is due to give birth in December.

Farmer Phil Le Maistre added: "Fortunately, she seems to be OK but I just can't believe that anyone would ever think it's acceptable to walk past a field of cows and then try to ride one like a horse.

"It puts the animals under unwanted stress and we've got the vet coming out later to check her over.

"I just hope the person realises how serious it is, it's beyond me why anyone thinks that would be funny."

The incident has been universally condemned online with islanders calling it "disgraceful", "so stupid and disrespectful", and "absolutely appalling and disgusting behaviour".

Phil explained: "It's been overwhelming. Although they're our cows, it feels like the whole island is protecting them and the community support has been brilliant."

