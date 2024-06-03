A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to three years and seven months in prison by Jersey's Royal Court after carrying out multiple offences, including domestic violence.

William Watton-Roberts committed grave and criminal assault (domestic violence), received stolen goods, possessed cannabis, and was in contempt of court.

As well as time in jail, the defendant also received a Domestic Abuse Protection Order (DAPO) with a requirement to keep police notified of relevant information for five years, such as his address.

The court heard that Watton-Roberts arrived at his then-partner's home shortly after 7pm on Friday 18 August 2023 after he believed she was there with another man.

He was under the influence of alcohol and started banging on the door while claiming that she had locked him out.

Watton-Roberts shouted highly offensive language at her.

He then punched his partner multiple times and threatened to kill her, pulling her back by her hair and sitting on top of her when she tried to get away.

In the victim's statement, she said that Watton-Roberts stated: "I swear I am going to bury you tonight.

"I am going to punch your f****** head in."

A neighbour decided to intervene after hearing screams and arrived at the door to see through the glass panel that Watton-Roberts was holding his partner in a chokehold and she was struggling to breathe.

The neighbour also reported hearing Watton-Roberts say: "I am going to kill you".

They managed to pull her away and she hid in the neighbour's bathroom until the police arrived at 10pm.

Watton-Roberts was then charged and remanded in custody.

Watton-Roberts smiled during sentencing and the judge described his behaviour as a "brutal and sustained attack".

Medical examinations of his partner showed evidence of multiple injuries, including marks from strangulation and bites to the face that needed glueing.

Watton-Roberts' lawyer said that his client wished to apologise but alleged that Watton-Roberts was assaulted first by his partner hitting him in the face with a frying pan.

