A UK couple has become the first man and woman to be married on a train in Alderney.

Paul and Katie are from the Lake District and tied the knot on Thursday 30 May while riding the Alderney Train.

In 2021, the island changed its marriage laws as they were considered outdated and did not meet the requirements of modern society.

The changes simplified the process and allowed weddings in almost any location, including the island's beaches and hotels.

The couple picked Alderney for their wedding destination as Katie had regularly visited on holiday as a child.

After revisiting with Paul, the two decided they wanted to do something unconventional for their special day.

The guests arrived at Alderney's railway station around lunchtime.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds and guests travelled on the train to Quarry, before returning to the Braye Beach Hotel for the reception.

"It gets under your skin this place." - Katie Gatt on holidaying in Alderney Credit: Katie Gatt

Katie said: "We never wanted to be very traditional when we got married so it just seemed like the perfect location."

Paul said having the wedding in Alderney was "absolutely brilliant."

Civil Celebrant Annabell Finding was the wedding officiant; she hopes the freedom given by the new marriage laws will attract more visitors to the island.

She explained: "It's so good for Alderney because the people who've come as guests who've never been here before have already booked to come back.

"I've ones on the beach, in Victorian forts, in the Roman fort at the nunnery but this beats it all so far."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know...