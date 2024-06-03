Prospective first-time buyers in Jersey can apply for government financial support again as the First Step assisted home ownership scheme reopens.

This second phase will focus on getting residents into three or four-bedroom family homes.

It will also prioritise those who have been registered on the Assisted Purchase Pathway for the longest and who would benefit most from support.

Applicants must hold entitled status, be registered on the pathway, have a 5% deposit, be able to access the maximum mortgage lending available to them and not be under offer from another assisted purchase scheme.

The initiative hopes to help 60 Jersey residents get onto the property ladder with up to 40% of government grants towards the cost of a home.

The scheme was first introduced in February by Jersey's Housing Minister, Deputy Sam Mézec, and helped 25 out of 125 applicants to get their first home.

Deputy Mézec explains: "Last time round we helped people with a variety of household types but it was largely one and two-bedroom flats.

"We want to help people into larger homes as well, so your three-bed family homes and there will be more focus on that this time around."

The Government works with Andium Homes to run the £10 million scheme.

Dominique Caunce from the organisation adds: "We were delighted with the interest shown in the first tranche of the scheme, where the funding available enabled us to make loan offers to 25 first-time buyers.

"We would encourage all those unsuccessful in the first tranche to re-apply."

Residents have until Sunday 30 June to apply for this stage of the scheme with the final round in September.

