Play Brightcove video

Hear Bill's story and meet the artist behind his portrait

A specially commissioned portrait has been created in memory of Jersey D-Day veteran Bill Reynolds.

Bill was just 20 years old when he landed on Sword Beach in Normandy in 1944. He was a member of the Guards Armoured Division and went on to fight in the Battle for Caen and Operation Market Garden in the German-occupied Netherlands.

Bill was presented with France's highest order of merit in 2018 - the cross of the Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur - to recognise his contribution during the Second World War.

Bill Reynolds landed on Sword beach in Normandy in 1944 as part of the Allied invasion of mainland Europe. Credit: ITV Channel

Vividly recalling his time in Normandy during an interview with ITV Channel in 2019 to mark the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, Bill said: "Well I think everybody was nervous, we didn't know what we were going into.

"It was three days and three nights continuous, the guns must have been red hot and it was just bang, bang, bang, all the time.

"There was so much destruction on the beach. I remember when we went in there was a Destroyer, the bow of the ship was sticking out the water and all the crew were floating around. It was indescribable."

Bill agreed for a special portrait of himself to be made to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day but he passed away late last year at the age of 100, before it was completed.

Bill's daughter, Jacquie Callaghan-Reynolds, says she is delighted the artwork has now been done in his memory.

She explains: "It's very special, he would have loved it but the family will love it and all his friends, it's a lovely way to remember him."

Bill's daughter, Jacquie, is delighted her father can be remembered in this special way. Credit: ITV Channel

The charcoal picture was commissioned by the Bailiff’s Chambers and drawn by local artist Jason Butler.

He never had the chance to meet Bill but says "it is an honour to do such a portrait".

Jason adds: "It feels like a privilege to have been asked to do it and by the end of it I've got to feel like I knew him, that's why I'm taking my time doing it."

Bill's portrait was specially commissioned as part of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Credit: ITV Channel

For Bill's daughter, Jacquie, the portrait is so much more than just paper and charcoal, it represents a lifetime of memories.

She explains: "The men of my dad's generation were just so incredible, they went to war not knowing whether they were going to come back or not and we should be very proud of what they did for us. We just have to make sure we remember them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...