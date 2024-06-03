A new proposition to improve Guernsey's animal welfare legislation has been proposed today.

The legislation will allow greater enforcement powers for animal welfare investigations.

The proposition would also bring Guernsey's law in line with the UK by adopting provisions from the UK Animal Welfare Act 2024.

Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, said the changes would protect Guernsey’s domesticated animals, resident wildlife, and migratory species.

The changes are prompted by reports of British livestock transported across the EU suffering from thirst, exhaustion, and rough handling.

The law would restrict exporting livestock for the 'slaughter or fattening for slaughter' beyond the British Isles.

Other propositions include:

The prevention of using wild animals in circuses.

Banning farming animal fur as a primary product rather than a slaughter by-product.

The prohibition of producing foie gras by force-feeding.

Disallowing the use of glue traps, excluding approved pest controllers.

The proposed changes would also align Guernsey's legislation with England, Wales, and Scotland by prohibiting or restricting the use of 'indiscriminate traps'.

'Indiscriminate' devices are used to entrap or kill animals, but can also affect species that aren't the intended target of the trap.

States Veterinary Officer David Chamberlain said: "Snares, leg-hold/gin traps, and glue traps are cruel by design and can cause enormous animal suffering.

"We have found evidence that snares are still being set in Guernsey, including when a cat returned home with what appeared to be a homemade snare around his neck last month.

"The proposed changes will bring local legislation to a comparable level with other jurisdictions and will provide the States Veterinary Officers with powers to take enforcement action where it is appropriate."

