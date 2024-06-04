Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's reporter Emma Volney went out with officers in St Brelade to see what they have to deal with on shift

Honorary Police officers warn that the future of major Jersey events could be at risk unless more people join the force.

The group needs 320 volunteers but currently only operates with 250.

There are worries that the recruitment crisis could jeopardise popular future events such as the Battle of Flowers.

Michel Bougeard has been volunteering as an Honorary Police Officer for 40 years and says: "If people don't sign up, the consequences are that it will die and cost the island a fortune.

"You'll lose the parish hall enquiry system, which is the jewel in our crown to a great degree because we can keep people out of court by dealing with them in the parish hall, so I think everybody would lose."

The Chef de Police of St Peter, Joao Camara, adds: "People now want to have as many events as possible but what a lot of them do not realise is the fact that if the Honorary Police cannot attend, some of these events will not happen."

In response to worries over whether the Battle of Flowers can go ahead in its current form, Joao explains: "Again, if there are not enough honorary officers available, you cannot just let floats go up by themselves at 5am."

Battle of Flowers is safe in the short term, but it all depends on events having more volunteers.

The issue is about paid events which are heavily reliant on unpaid police officers giving up their time.

This means that in the future, those events could become heavily scaled back if they do not get people signing up.

One clear thing is the camaraderie and the pride that is shared by every single member of the Honorary Police.

