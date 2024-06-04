Play Brightcove video

In an extended interview, Police Chief Ruari Hardy talks with ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson about the criticism the force is facing following leaked CCTV footage of a man being forcefully restrained

Guernsey's Police Chief has defended his team after a leaked edited video emerged showing five officers forcefully restraining a man in custody.

They faced criticism on social media from some for being too heavy-handed but the head of the force says his colleagues were following procedure and that an officer was injured during the incident.

Ruari Hardy explains: "More staff dealing with a violent individual makes it safer because they can control the head, they can control the limbs and they can stop an attempt to be violent.

"They can stop the offender from committing further assault by taking control.

"It is about context and that is the issue we are seeing on social media. All too often, it's been spun in a way that is as if we've done something horrendously wrong.

"That individual had been involved in a very serious assault where a member of our community had been seriously injured. Officers had to restrain and arrest the individual and some had to use considerable restraint to arrest him.

"Our officers still have a duty of care to look after him, but because of the threats to cause self-harm, the officers were compelled to put him into clothing that didn't pose a ligature risk and that is the section of the video that has been circulating online."

An investigation is ongoing into how the CCTV footage was leaked.

Watch the CCTV video that has been widely shared online. ITV News has confirmed its authenticity but the footage was edited before being shared

Speaking more widely, Mr Hardy does admit that previous officers have "fallen well below the standards, indeed to a criminal level of behaviour".

He continues: "Criticism is valid and as the head of this organisation, I do acknowledge that there are times when our quality of service or level of service falls below what the public expects."

Mr Hardy adds: "Officers are concerned that they are being threatened with a number of civil and other complaints issues. However, we do everything we can to maintain the integrity of what we do.

"The volume and level of the criticism that is currently being experienced on social media is placing the organisation in a position where the public perception could be impacted.

"We do a challenging job and the fact that we go out 365 days a year to deal with sometimes extreme violence, some very difficult offences, my staff need to know they are supported.

"We are a community and social media has a very valid place within the community when it is used for good, but when it is used for a consistent negative campaign that is inappropriate.

"I will get some negative criticism for speaking out but I feel as the leader of this organisation it is the right thing for me to do."

